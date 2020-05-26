(CBS Chicago) — Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is one of the NFL’s all-time great defenders. That greatness has not extended to coaching.
Singletary compiled a 1-21 record as head coach at Trinity Christian Academy in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas. Once a consistent contender among Texas private and parochial schools, the team failed to win a single game during the 2019 season. Following the season, Singletary resigned from his position to direct his attention toward motivational speaking and consulting.
A Pro Bowler for most of his NFL career, Singletary manned the middle for one of the NFL’s most feared defenses. He was twice named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Bears to a Super Bowl XX rout over the New England Patriots.
More than a decade after his playing days ended, Singletary entered the coaching ranks, where he has stumbled. He held assistant positions with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers starting in 2003. During the 2008 season, he was named interim head coach after head coach Mike Nolan was fired. Singletary went 18-22 during his tenure, failing to win more than eight games in any given season.
The ex-Bears great also coached the Memphis Express to a 2-6 record in the Alliance of American Football. The league went bankrupt during its 2019 inaugural season and never completed its schedule.