



— People protested in Chicago on Tuesday evening following the death of an unarmed black man who was being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

Chance the Rapper, alongside the Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church, helped organize a protest outside Chicago Public Safety Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., in solidarity with people in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

“This organized protest isn’t a direct diss to CPD. It’s not a diss to you guys’ mayor. It’s specifically standing in solidarity with the people in Minneapolis that are grieving,” Chance the Rapper said. “I’m sure there’s some black men and women officers, and white officers in this building that woke up sick to their stomach when they saw this video as well, and we’re standing in solidarity with all those people, and we’re just letting you all know that this s**t’s not going to keep happening.”

Four Minneapolis police officers have now been fired after the video of the incident surfaced on Monday.

It shows an officer pinning Floyd by the neck for at least seven minutes, even after he goes limp.

Floyd was arrested Sunday night for an alleged forgery at a deli. Officers say he resisted arrest before one of the officers kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

The video shows Floyd struggling, and he was heard saying he could not breathe. Four minutes in, Floyd appears to go unconscious. The officer continued to hold him down, until Floyd was pulled onto a stretcher.

He later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

The FBI is also investigating the officers’ actions.