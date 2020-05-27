CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy and two others were in police custody Wednesday evening after police said they struck a cyclist with a stolen vehicle in West Town.

The boy was driving a stolen white Chevrolet Tahoe at a high rate of speed east on Hubbard Street, when he hit a man riding a Divvy Bike northeast on Ogden Avenue, police said.

The cyclist was ejected from his bicycle, and landed on a four-door gray Toyota in another lane of traffic, police said.

The cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

CPD: A-16-year-old was driving a stolen Tahoe when he crashed into a man riding a @DivvyBikes. Cyclist was thrown onto a car in a different lane. Three people ran from truck Witnesses say neighbors tackled at least one 3-people were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/UckLBIlLhW — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 28, 2020

Police said the Tahoe the suspect was driving had been carjacked around 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Cleaver Street.

Three people ran from the truck, but witnesses said neighbors tackled at least one and they were all taken into custody.

Police said two weapons were recovered. One suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.