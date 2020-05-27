CHICAGO (CBS) — Gyms will soon be reopened in Chicago, but it won’t be the same old workout. There will be strict new guidelines in the city for staying in shape.

The gym is a family affair for the Doyles. Peter and Michele Doyle and their teenage daughters are all members of Lakeshore Athletic Club. When it reopens, Peter will visit first by himself.

“I will definitely go to the gym, see how the new layout is and then check the protocols they’ve put in place and really determine if I feel like what they’ve put in place is safe and good for our family,” he said.

Fellow member Julie Billings said at least initially it’s unlikely she’ll use the entire gym.

“I may be using the rooftop and options up there in the outdoor space, but as I’m more comfortable I will be using different parts of the gym,” she said.

Those choices won’t be up to any member of a gym anywhere in Chicago. The city is imposing its own rules on fitness clubs. Locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms and childcare areas will be closed. Group workouts can only happen outdoors, and classes are limited to 10. Inside training can only be one-on-one.

That’s a problem for a lot of gym members, says the Lakeshore Club’s Peter Goldman.

“One-on-one personal training? That’s great for people who are rich who can afford it,” he said. “It doesn’t really work for the majority of people who are general worker outers, need a treadmill, need some weights and all the rest.”

Goldman said Lakeshore has spent a $250,000 preparing its Lincoln Park and downtown locations for re-opening. They have bought UV light and electrostatic disinfecting stations and personal protection gear for employees. They have also hired an “inspector general” who will use hospital grade ATP testing to measure actively growing microorganisms, among other safety protocols.

With all that Goldman is frustrated that large areas like the tennis courts will be off limits to most of Lakeshore’s members.

“I’m sitting here with I think a 168,000 cubic square feet of air on this court, so plenty of space for people to work out on a tennis court. That’s not allowed,” he said.

Goldman said since the club will not be permitted to fully open Lakeshore will reduce members’ monthly dues. He said the club could be ready in early June. Gyms outside City of Chicago can re-open on Friday with restrictions.