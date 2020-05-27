



“Game On” makes its debut on CBS on Wednesday and comedian and writer Ian Karmel still can’t believe he had the opportunity to be on the show.

The writer for “The Late Late Show With James Corden” joins actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and legendary tennis player Venus Williams in a hilarious and unpredictable game show.

“It’s like a grown up version of Double Dare or Legends of the Hidden Temple in a kind of fun way,” said Karmel in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “There are these big obstacle courses and to start it off, we had to jump off this platform 30 feet in the air. We were all in harnesses, but to even take that first step was scary. Thankfully the harness held me.”

While there were many memorable parts of filming “Game On,” Karmel says his favorite was getting the opportunity to hang out and get to know Gronkowski and Williams.

“Six episodes in, I’m sitting there and making small talk with Venus Williams like you would at any job,” said Karmel. “It’s one of those things where every once in a while you have to slap yourself and say you’re sitting with two of the greatest athletes of all-time. Working with Gronk is crazy because he is a giant 6’6″ Labrador Retriever puppy. He is so sweet and so funny and so excited to do everything. Venus was game to do everything like walk on a tight rope and do upside down sit-ups.”

In addition to his work on “Game On,” Karmel has been on “The Late Late Show” since Corden came to CBS. In fact, he was the first writer hired for the late night show. Karmel has loved the late night experience and is blown away by how big things have become.

“Getting to work on The Late Late Show with James Corden has been crazy for me,” said Karmel. “I never thought I was going to be a writer. I did stand up and I was always used to being someone who was in front of the camera or the audience. When I met Corden and saw everything he was capable of doing, I knew I wouldn’t get many opportunities to work with somebody like that who is this good at what they do.”

“Game On” premieres Wednesday night at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.