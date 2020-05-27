Can Virtual Reality Help Sports Fans Experience Game Day In A Post COVID-19 World?Sports are returning, though the stands remain empty as public health officials advise against large gatherings. Can virtual reality help?

In Shortened Playoff Season, Chicago May Not Be As Farfetched Of Choice For NHL Hub City As You May ThinkThe ’Hawks will face Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five game series at a date to be determined later.

Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In PlayoffsThe Blackhawks could soon be heading back to the ice.

Mike Singletary Resigns From High School Football Head Coaching Job With 1-21 RecordBears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is one of the NFL's all-time great defenders, but that greatness has not extended to coaching.

CBS Sports To Highlight Unforgettable Sports Stories With New '60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories' SeriesThe six-part series will begin on Saturday, May 30th highlighting 18 stories from past 60 Minutes episodes.

Former Pitcher Dan Plesac: MLB Players Will Struggle During Shortened Season In Empty Stadiums, Especially White SoxMemorial Day is usually loaded with baseball games, but the coronavirus pandemic has thus far prevented the season from starting.