



More and more businesses will be opening throughout the day Friday as Illinois enters Phase 3.

Friday is the day Jarmen Kordou of Salon Antou in Evanston has been waiting for. Her door is once again open for business.

It’s taken a lot of preparation too ensure state guidelines are followed. First things first all clients and staff that enter her salon will need to have their temperature taken. Masks must be worn at all times and stylists will be wearing face shields in addition to masks.

Social distancing rules will also be applied. Blue tape on the floor with signal to clients where they can stand.

“We will be sitting every other chair six-feet apart or more,” Korduo said. “Also, we have some shield for our front desk for checkout.”

She plans to remove all shared products like magazines from her salon and no more than 10 people, including staff and clients, can be inside the salon at any given time.

“We’ve been scrambling,” Korduo said.

Over at Broken Oar in Port Barrington, bar owner Bonnie Haber spent the week hiring and training staff members for opening day.

“It was just a relief for us,” Haber said. “I think people all over the state of Illinois let out a collective cheer.”

Based on state rules, bars and restaurants can only open for outdoor dining.

“We’re on seven acres and we’re on the Fox River. There’s opportunity for people to be distanced,” she said. “We are making sure that the tables are six-feet apart, our staff will be masked.”

Haber plans to have additional hostesses to help customers maintain social distance rules when seated.

Changes most business owners, whether in Port Barrington or Evanston say aren’t just about following state rules, but also keeping themsleves and their clients safe.

“Safety is more important than money,” Korduo said.