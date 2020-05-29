



As a way to have people continue to use social distancing practices, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the closing of several streets for pedestrians.

Called the ‘Our Streets’ the plan calls for closing off streets for seated dining.

“We all know how hard it is on busy sidewalks and it simply makes this effort easier,” Lightfoot said. The mayor added that more details about which streets will be used for that purpose will come soon.

“The second aspect of our open streets transformation program is to help our small businesses, particularly our neighborhood restaurants have the extra space that they need to safely welcome their customers and get their operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible,” Lightfoot said.

There are six pilot roads that will be closed for restaurants place tables and chairs with space between them.

“This vision to reimagine some of Chicago’s residential streets and key restaurant corridors allows for increased social distancing and adherence to public health guidance as we begin the gradual reopening of our great city. In coming days and weeks, I look forward to expanding these pilot projects citywide with input from the public and local stakeholders,” Lightfoot said.

The six areas in the pilot program include:

Chatham: 75 th Street from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Street from Calumet Avenue to Indiana Avenue Lakeview: Broadway from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway

Little Village: 26 th Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue

Street from Central Park to Harding Avenue Rush & Division: Rush Street from Oak Street to Cedar Street

Near West Side: Taylor Street from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue

West Loop: Randolph Street from Expressway no further than Elizabeth Street

Through the Phase 3 requirements, establishments with an active retail food establishment license may reopen, but for outside dining only.

Those places will be subject to the restrictions in the Food Service guidelines. The businesses that don’t serve food (bars, lounges, etc.) will stay closed for carry-out or delivery options.