CHICAGO (CBS) — With the economic impacts of the pandemic continuing to ravage communities everywhere, many are finding themselves without a job — and the health insurance that comes with it. But there are resources for Illinoisans who’ve lost their jobs and need new insurance options.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is giving people more time to apply for benefits if they’ve involuntarily lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Applicants will have 60 days to enroll after they lose their jobs, but you can apply before your current coverage ends so you don’t experience a lapse in coverage.
The ACA also offers tax credits to help bring down costs for those who qualify for financial assistance.
Those interested can visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov, call the ACA marketplace at 800-318-2596 or apply at healthcare.gov to enroll.