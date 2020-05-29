



When you think of a drive-thru, you might think of your favorite burger spot or local pharmacy, but what about a drive-thru job interview?

A security company is doing just that as they look to hire hundreds of people during the pandemic. CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us their unique approach.

When looking for a job, you keep your foot on the gas, but at Allied Universal Security, you’ll have to hit the brakes.

Kelly Taylor, regional director of talent acquisition at Allied Universal, said they’re holding a drive-up hiring event Saturday at their Naperville office, at 387 Shuman Blvd.

“Drive right up and get an interview right on the spot,” Taylor said.

A recruiter will direct job applicants down the driveway and into a parking lot, where multiple hiring managers will be on foot waiting to interview applicants.

“People feel very restricted. So we thought let’s do it outside, and we can attract people where they feel more comfortable,” Taylor said.

They’re looking to fill about 50 positions at the Naperville branch and hundreds across the Chicago area. So if you don’t want to work in the Naperville area, you can still show up to discuss opportunities.

Allied said they’ll be hiring on the spot, so you could potentially land a job without ever leaving your car.

“These positions are focused on industries such as hospitals, retail locations. As we start to see things open up, were gonna need mores security within universities, retail, and grocery stores.”

The jobs are full-time and part-time. If you get a job offer, you’ll still have to finish the application process online, and pass the drug and background screenings.

Do that, and you could be driving into your next career.

The full-time jobs also offer benefits.

The pay ranges from slightly above minimum wage on up to $30 an hour, depending on the exact position and your background.

Allied said you don’t necessarily need security experience, but it does help.

For more on the hiring event, click here.

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.