



More protests are scheduled for Saturday after a night of violence as protesters marched through the streets of Chicago overnight demanding justice for George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Hundreds of protesters could be heard chanting “I can’t breathe,” the same words also said by Floyd just moments before he died.

Crews were working Saturday morning to clean up the mess downtown. Several stores on State Street and Wabash Avenue were damaged overnight with protesters breaking the glass windows. Protesters marched along State Street smashing windows to stores like Target, Macy’s Champs, Old Navy and a nearby Dunkin Donuts. On Wabash several stores including Windy City Diamonds were also hit.

Several windows smashed out on Jewelers Row during overnight protest. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/i9lPOtVQoP — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 30, 2020

Police have not said if anything was stolen from these stores.

Officers lined the streets and tried to move the crowd, telling everyone to back up.

Officers trying to get protestors to move back. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/D0bSGgXXKx — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 30, 2020

As the night wore on, the protests got more tense. Some of the protesters who remained at 1 a.m. began tipping trash cans. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra heard what sounded like bottles getting smashed and heated confrontations.

Several Chicago police cars damaged overnight near Robert Morris College. The windows smashed out. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3nLP9z6mn9 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 30, 2020

Chicago police say more than 100 people were arrested and several officers were injured during the protest. One officer suffered a broken wrist. About a dozen police vehicles across the city were also damaged.

Saturday morning Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she understands the anger and the city’s history with Laquan McDonald but asks for peaceful protests.

The day after #GeorgeFloyd protests in Chicago and hours after several downtown businesses were broken into overnight, Mayor Lightfoot is urging: – peaceful protest

– social distancing where possible “COVID isn’t gone… wear your mask”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/nydAdcT7XB — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 30, 2020

“We must do it in a way that is also respectful of the people and their property,” she said. “We have a long history of bold, peaceful protests in Chicago.”

The mayor also urged social distancing when possible.

“COVID isn’t gone. Wear your mask,” she said.

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said Saturday that he believes the department struck the right tone between allowing demonstrations and acting swiftly when protesters got violent.

“We believe in the first amendment right to assemble and protest, but we also believe that this is a nation of laws and lawlessness has no place in this country,” he said.

Brown also spoke against the actions of police in Minneapolis, separating his department from that department.