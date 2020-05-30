CHICAGO(CBS) — As Illinois begins to reopen criminals are trying to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty.
The governor has a warning about possible schemes involving contact tracing. It’s the job of contact tracers to keep tabs on those who have been in touch with people testing positive for COVID-19.
Scammers are now posing as tracers to access your social security and credit card information.
State leaders want you to know legitimate contact tracers will never ask for personal information like that.