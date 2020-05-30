CHICAGO (CBS) — Looters targeted downtown stores amid protests in the death of George Floyd Saturday night, including Kay Jewelers and the Macy’s flagship store.
Twitter user Nicholas Kania showed people inside a smashed window at the Kay Jewelers at the Palmer House Hilton, and running out to the sound of broken glass when someone repeatedly yelled, “Get out of there!”
Protesters looting Kay Jewelers in Chicago #chicagoprotest @nbcchicago @cbschicago @ABC @chicagosmayor pic.twitter.com/JzEZGWcW18
— Nicholas Kania (@Emmett24) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry witnessed looters entering the Macy’s flagship at 111 N. State St. on Facebook Live.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported people were seen taking off with bags and other merchandise.
Macy’s broken into. People taking off with bags and other merchandise. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/chMz2Fb8uZ
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 31, 2020
Looters also targeted the Blackhawks store on Michigan Avenue and stole Blackhawks gear, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported.
BREAKING: Looters bust into a store on Michigan and steal #Blackhawks gear #chicagoprotest @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/dNpspPa9dq
— Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) May 31, 2020