CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police announced several road closures Saturday afternoon.
Interstate 290 eastbound to Ida B. Wells Drive was closed Saturday afternoon until further notice. Traffic was being diverted onto northbound or southbound Interstate 90/94.
The Ohio and Ontario feeder ramps leading into and out of the downtown Chicago area were also closed until further notice.
It was not immediately clear if the shutdowns were due to the George Floyd protests downtown.
This is a developing story.