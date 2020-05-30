CHICAGO (CBS) — A security guard was stabbed to death in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Around 2:05 a.m. the 53-year-old man confronted a man attempting to break several windows in the courtyard of an apartment building in the 6200 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.
The man stabbed the security guard in the torso.
The guard was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The 43-year-old suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody but responding officers.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.