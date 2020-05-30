CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters set squad cars on fire downtown Saturday evening in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
CBS photographer Tim Viste and I as violence and vandalism and arson are running rampant in Chicago’s Loop #chicagoprotest #GeorgeFloydprotest @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/EfCFf2pyKX
— Dave Savini CBS (@davesavinicbs2) May 31, 2020
CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reported there were several explosions and there might have been live ammunition in an unmarked squad car that was set on fire at Madison and Dearborn streets.
A squad car was also set on fire at State Street and Haddock Place, CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported.
CPD Vehicle on fire @ State & Haddock.
There are parts of downtown that look unrecognizable. Unreal. #chicagoprotest @cbschicago #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/SyaHWfvL57
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) May 31, 2020
Floyd was handcuffed when he begged for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Not all the protests on Saturday evening were violent, but some of the crowds have been massive as the protests have wound through the downtown area.