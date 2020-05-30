LIVE UPDATESGeorge Floyd Protests Turn Violent In Chicago: Cop Car On Fire; Several Stores Looted
By Dave Savini
Filed Under:Chicago Police, George Floyd, Minneapolis Police, Protests, Squad Car Fire


CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters set squad cars on fire downtown Saturday evening in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reported there were several explosions and there might have been live ammunition in an unmarked squad car that was set on fire at Madison and Dearborn streets.

A squad car was also set on fire at State Street and Haddock Place, CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported.

Floyd was handcuffed when he begged for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Not all the protests on Saturday evening were violent, but some of the crowds have been massive as the protests have wound through the downtown area.