AURORA (CBS) — Clashes tonight in Aurora, as violent protesters, a group of about 70 people, set fires to cars and buildings downtown. CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports some of the fires were set to police cars and one of the department’s armored vehicles was shot at.
At of 10 p.m. the downtown area was shut down and there were officers patrolling streets with long guns.
Downtown Aurora riots. Stay away. I was just through there. #GeorgeFloydProtests #Riot2020 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/uyoGSP2xWR
— Dave Savini CBS (@davesavinicbs2) June 1, 2020
CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini posted video of a car fully engulfed in flames. There was also smoke seen from a building near Broadway and New York Streets.
Downtown Aurora riots #2. Stay away. I was just through there. #GeorgeFloydProtests #Riot2020 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/YYiRsjmEuh
— Dave Savini CBS (@davesavinicbs2) June 1, 2020
The City of Aurora has issued a state of emergency and a curfew beginning at 8:30 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday.
“Today we hosted a peaceful protest at the Aurora Police Department,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin said in a statement. “However, once the protest ended, the crowd dispersed and then grew substantially with other participants throughout the streets of Aurora. While Chief Ziman and I were honored to participate in the initial protest, we will not tolerate lawlessness in our city.”
Irvin said there was looting across the city. Ramps from Interstate 88 into the city have been closed. Aurora residential or employment identification is necessary to obtain entrance from the interstate.