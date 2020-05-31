Harness Racing Returns Next Weekend At Hawthorne Race CourseHarness racing returns next weekend at Hawthorne Race Course in west suburban Stickney.

Gurnee Native And Former Illini Star Fundraises For Hospitality WorkersGurnee native and former Illini basketball star Brandon Paul is helping out people in Chicago, even as his professional career takes a hit.

White Sox, At Least 9 Other Major League Teams Pledge More Stipends To Minor League PlayersMLB suspended spring training and postponed the start of the minor league season in March due to the novel coronavirus, leaving low-paid minor league players in lurch.

Is There A Benefit To The Bulls Returning This Season?Bulls players may begin voluntary workouts on Friday.

Players: MLB Economic Proposal `Extremely Disappointing'In addition to its reaction on the economics, the union said “the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols” aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season around the Fourth of July.

'I Feel Physically Like The Best I've Ever Felt,' Says WWE NXT’s Tommaso CiampaTommaso Ciampo's new feud with Karrion Kross will let him press reset and freshen up his character after a memorable run against Johnny Gargano.