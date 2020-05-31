



Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered 375 National Guard troops to support Chicago Police following violent protests Sunday night.

Looting continued in neighborhoods across Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday ordered the National Guard to support Chicago police following violent protests Saturday night that left massive damage downtown.

Thousands of people marched through the Loop to protest in memory of George Floyd, who died while being arrested on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Protesters could be seen setting cars on fire, breaking into stores and looting. A lot of the violence happened on State Street and Michigan Avenue but also took place throughout the city.

Looting has continued in neighborhoods across Chicago even as businesses and volunteers cleaned up following violent downtown protests.

5:07 p.m.

Charlie DeMar reports a fatal shooting near the North Riverside Mall at an Olive Garden restaurant. One person was killed and police sources say it may have involved two groups exchanging gunfire. The shooting did not involve police officers.

4:57 p.m.

A peaceful protest was also held in Daley Plaza on Sunday. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra captured a moment of solidarity between a protester and a police officer at the scene.

“You think we want this???” Powerful and PEACEFUL exchange here between a #GeorgeFloyd protester and a Chicago Police Officer, a day after things got violent @cbschicago #ChicagoProtest pic.twitter.com/eTwVEE7GiS — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 31, 2020

4:54 p.m.

A peaceful protest march was held along Hyde Park Boulevard in Hyde Park. The march of protesters stretched about three blocks, Tara Molina reported. Police were following the march. Separately, some people in the neighborhood and broke into retail stores and began looting.

4:40 p.m.

A peaceful protest was interrupted by looting at 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports the looters were not part of the protest.

PEACEFUL PROTEST INTERUPTED BY LOOTING We’re near 47th and Cottage Grove, where a peaceful protest led to this… Protestors say the people looting are NOT apart of protest.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Hll7Qhynt0 — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) May 31, 2020

4:23 p.m.

A grocery store was looted at 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday afternoon. CBS 2’s Megan Hickey reported items were left behind in shopping carts that were strewn around the parking lot, and people were having difficulty getting out.

3:37 p.m.

The Village of Tinley Park has issued a curfew order beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday and continuing through 6 a.m. Monday.

“We will evaluate this daily until the threat is gone,” the village said on Twitter.

The Village of Tinley Park has issued a Curfew order effective tonight at 8:00 pm through 6:00 am Monday Morning due to heightened police activity and threats to our community. Non-essential travel is not recommended. We will evaluate this daily until the threat is gone. — Village of Tinley Pk (@VillageTinleyPk) May 31, 2020

3:30 p.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker remarked on the arrival of 375 National Guard members to assist Chicago Police.

“For much of the day yesterday the protests here in Chicago were beautiful, massive and peaceful,” Pritzker said. “But late in the evening yesterday the protest became about violence and damage, and that changes the conversation away from the terrible acts that took George Floyd’s life, away from the insidious racism that we all have a role in addressing.”

3:30 p.m.

Looting has continued in neighborhoods throughout Chicago on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Chopper 2 spotted police responding as looters broke into City Sports at 47th and King Drive.

A number of people, some wearing masks, could also be seen running in and out of Home Depot at the Dan Ryan and 87th. They grabbed boxes and items to bring out. One man was even using a card to bring a large item out.

There were also reports of looting in several suburbs.

2:59 p.m.

Divvy Bikes announced Sunday afternoon that it will temporarily close its system beginning at 4 p.m. amid civil unrest in Chicago.

“Following guidance from city officials we’re temporarily closing the Divvy system beginning at 4 p.m,.” the bike sharing service said on Twitter. “We’ll reopen it as soon as possible.”

With access restricted downtown, Divvy vans were being allowed in to remove bikes.

⚠️5/31 Service Alert ⚠️

Following guidance from city officials we’re temporarily closing the Divvy system beginning at 4pm. We’ll reopen it as soon as possible. — Divvy (@DivvyBikes) May 31, 2020

2:24 p.m.

Bridges on the Chicago River were up on Sunday afternoon to prevent entry to the Loop. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported people were approaching the edge and looking down.

On Saturday, there was a peaceful standoff with police on the Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower.

