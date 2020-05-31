



Looting is continuing in neighborhoods across Chicago even as businesses and volunteers clean up following violent protests Saturday night.

Protesters could be seen Saturday night setting cars on fire, breaking into stores and looting, prompting the city to put a curfew in place until further notice.

Around 5 a.m., before the curfew was lifted for the day, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen saw a woman stealing perfume from Macy’s in the Loop. She later spotted more looters at Best Buy in the South Loop.

This is happening now at the Best Buy in the South Loop. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vohH52vtRR — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) May 31, 2020

Sunday afternoon Chopper 2 spotted police responding as looters broke into City Sports at 47th and King Drive.

A number of people, some wearing masks, could also be seen running in and out of Home Depot at the Dan Ryan and 87th. They grabbed boxes and items to bring out. One man was even using a card to bring a large item out.

Active looting at Verizon store at 87th & Dan Ryan. Broke through metal shutter. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hbFvUhmecm — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) May 31, 2020

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey spotted more looters who had broken through a metal shutter at the Verizon store at 87th and the Dan Ryan.

In an effort to stop the violence and looting Gov. JB Pritzker called in the National Guard to support Chicago police in maintaining a perimeter around the city’s central business district. The city announced that multiple routes to the central business districts will be temporarily reduced.

