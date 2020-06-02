CHICAGO (CBS) — A big protest march is scheduled to step off in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has the story of the march being organized by faith leaders.

The killing of George Floyd at the hands of white police officer, and the violence that’s followed, has caused many to turn to their faith.

“We are asking African Americans to deal with the pandemic of COVID and the epidemic of racism and inequality,” said Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Church.

“Our land needs a healing and we are asking god to help us find love because we need love,” said Apostle Carl White, Jr. of Victory Christian International Ministries.

But all of this has hit at a time when houses of worship are closed for social distancing.

“Only the hard work of love will set us on a path towards justice,” added Cardinal Blase Cupich.

So these words of encouragement aren’t as accessible as always.

“I am flabbergasted by all the challenges we are facing,” Harris said.

It’s why faith leaders and the faithful from every denomination are coming together for a peaceful march through Bronzeville Tuesday evening demanding change.

“Faith enters the equation because if you lose a belief in something, including yourself, and a brighter future, then guess what, you become hopeless,” Harris said.

“We are asking that you don’t destroy your own communities. That you learn how to do it peacefully,” White added.

“Black people have always been resilient. We have bounced back from everything else and we will certainly bounce back from this,” Harris said.