Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain, storms

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are rising, bringing a warm and sunny day.

Near-record warmth is expected with temperatures in the low 90s. The record high is 92 degrees, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.

Showers and storms are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s in the evening.

On Wednesday, scattered storms are expected with a high of 84 degrees.

Temperatures in the 80s will continue through the end of the week.

Storms are possible on Friday and temperatures will cool off for the weekend.