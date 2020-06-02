CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are rising, bringing a warm and sunny day.
Near-record warmth is expected with temperatures in the low 90s. The record high is 92 degrees, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s in the evening.
On Wednesday, scattered storms are expected with a high of 84 degrees.
Temperatures in the 80s will continue through the end of the week.
Storms are possible on Friday and temperatures will cool off for the weekend.