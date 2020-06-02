CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Transit Authority service will resume Tuesday morning, but not all routes will be running.
At 6 a.m., bus and rail service will be available, however, service will not operate in or near the downtown area.
CTA officials said “service may be disrupted depending on public activity.”
- Red Line service will be temporarily suspended between Belmont and 47th.
- Green Line service will be suspended from California to 47th.
- Brown Line service will be suspended from The Loop to Belmont.
- Blue Line service will be suspended from the O’Hare-bound western.
- Orange Line service will be suspended from The Loop to 35th Street.
- Purple Line service is suspended from The Loop to Belmont.
- Pink Line service is suspended from The Loop to Western.