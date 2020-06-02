CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Belmont, Blue Line, Brown Line, Chicago, CTA, George Floyd Protests, Orange Line, Pink Line, Red Line, The Loop, Trains

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Transit Authority service will resume Tuesday morning, but not all routes will be running.

At 6 a.m., bus and rail service will be available, however, service will not operate in or near the downtown area.

CTA officials said “service may be disrupted depending on public activity.”

  • Red Line service will be temporarily suspended between Belmont and 47th.
  • Green Line service will be suspended from California to 47th.
  • Brown Line service will be suspended from The Loop to Belmont.
  • Blue Line service will be suspended from the O’Hare-bound western.
  • Orange Line service will be suspended from The Loop to 35th Street.
  • Purple Line service is suspended from The Loop to Belmont.
  • Pink Line service is suspended from The Loop to Western.