Cicero Issues Curfew Amid Unrest, Implores Residents Not To Take Law Into Own HandsPolice in west suburban Cicero pleaded with residents Tuesday not to take the law into their own hands after a violent night that left two people dead.

CTA To Maintain Reduced Bus, Rail Service OvernightThe CTA announced late Tuesday that unlike in past recent nights, it will keep bus and rail service running overnight.

LIVE UPDATES: Unrest In Chicago In Wake Of George Floyd ProtestsAfter another night of peaceful protests, but also continued looting and violence, across Chicagoland, CBS Chicago will be providing updates on the unrest and anger following the death of George Floyd who was arrested in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

In State Of The City Address In Wake Of Chicago Unrest, Mayor Lightfoot Announces Police Reforms, Aid For Small BusinessesMayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday said a series of police reforms would be enacted within the next 90 days, as well as a $10 million fund to support small businesses that have been affected by looting in recent days.