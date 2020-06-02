CHICAGO (CBS) — It was an incredible weekend of violence this past weekend for the City of Chicago.

Police said 92 people were shot and 27 were killed this past weekend alone.

As CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported Tuesday morning, some of the incidents happened in the middle of other chaos.

While squad cars were up in flames and store windows were being smashed, a 19-year-old was hit by multiple bullets a few blocks over.

Around the same that police were trying to quell the angry group breaking into Macy’s at 111 N. State St., about a half mile away, two men got into a quarrel with a person in a car who jumped out, pistol-whipped one victim, and shot and killed the other.

Destruction of Michigan Avenue stores was happening during another violent incident near the Oak Street Beach. Two men in a car say someone approached them to chat, then pulled out a semiautomatic gun and shot them both.

And then on Sunday morning, in a different case close to the chaos, someone found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police Supt. David Brown shared a sobering statistic from Sunday alone.

“There were 48 shootings, 17 lives lost,” he said.

A CBS 2 analysis of all the shooting showed at least two of them were associated with Sunday’s widespread looting.

Just before 3:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said a 26-year-old involved with a group trying to break into a Chase Bank ATM was shot in a drive-by.

Later that night, people began to ransack a Binny’s Beverage Depot in Logan Square. It lasted for hours – the looters would leave and come back for more, an employee from a nearby store tells CBS2.

He said a man trying to protect property across the street ran over to liquor store to stop the thieves and was shot in the arm.

For some context, the Near North (18th) Police District, which is bounded by the Chicago River on the south, Fullerton Avenue and Parkway on the north, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the River on the west, saw four shootings in 12 hours.

The same area has seen only three other shootings so far this year.