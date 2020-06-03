CHICAGO (CBS) — With travel rules in the United States starting to relaxing, when is the right time to start booking flights?

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot got some advice that might save you money.

Book holiday flights now. There are great deals, but you won’t find low prices if you need to travel right now.

At O’Hare International Airport Tuesday there was barely a soul in sight. Those traveling are doing so primarily for business. They are digging a lot deeper into their pockets, and CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg said the airlines know those travelers are willing to do that.

“If you’re thinking about flying in the next month and a half, don’t look for low fares,” Greenberg said. “If you’re thinking about flying in November or December, when the airlines have no idea who’s going to be flying, now is the time to pick up some great deals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Greenberg says those planning to travel this summer, will be hitting the road and not taking to the skies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ll dip their toe in the water a little bit with a 100-mile trip from home, maybe then a 300 mile round trip. I like to call them one tank trips,” he said.

Greenberg sees summer travelers taking advantage of national and state parks.

“Many of them will take RVs or they’ll rent them,” he said. “They want to be self-contained. It doesn’t mean they’ll be staying at a lot of hotels or eating out at a lot of restaurants. You know, they’ll just stop for groceries and gas.”

Greenberg also says boutique hotels will be the main choice for travelers with fewer guests and social distancing in mind as people get behind the wheel.

“That’s how we’re going to start traveling,” he said. “We’re not going to bounce back. We’re going to inch back.”

Something else to keep in mind: Greenberg says it’s mandatory to wear masks now when entering an airport and when inside one. Each airline though, has its own policy on wearing a mask.