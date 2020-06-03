CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Transit Authority service will resume Wednesday morning.

At 5 a.m., bus and rail service will be available and will be operating through the downtown area. CTA officials said due to local street and bridge closures, multiple bus routes will be rerouted in the downtown area.

However, trains will bypass some downtown stations, including:

Jackson (Red and Blue lines)
Clark/Lake (Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines)
State/Lake (Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines)
Lake (Red Line)
Grand (Red Line)
Chicago (Red Line)