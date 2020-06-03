CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in the Chicago area, mainly south of I-80, until the sun sets.
Morning shower and thunderstorm activity was slow to exit, leaving behind clouds and relatively stable air.
Any renewed storm development will focus from Peoria southward where greater instability exists.
Leftover low level moisture and calm winds will allow fog to form, but there is lots of sunshine in store for Thursday. However, it will be be noticeably cooler lakeside as winds turn light southeast. Water temperature will be 59 degrees.
There is a 40% chance for passing storms Friday, and a beautiful trend of weather set up for the weekend.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Patchy fog. Low 66
Sunday: Sunny. High 87
Friday: Scattered storms. High 86
Saturday: Full sun. High 81
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High 80