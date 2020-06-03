CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 982 new cases of COVID-19, and 97 additional deaths.

The state is now reporting 123,830 cases and 5,621 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported the results of 24,471 tests for a total of 959,175.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for the period ending Tuesday is 6 percent.

The deaths include one man in his 30s, three men and one woman in their 40s,three men and two women in their 50s, seven men and two women in their 60s, seven men and two women in their 70s, eight women and five men in their 80s, and nine women and six men in their 90s.

The deaths also include one woman in her 90sin DeKalb County; two men in their 60s and one woman in her 90s in DuPage County; one man in his 40s, one woman in her 60s, one man in his 70s, and one woman and two men in their 80s in Kane County; one man in his 60s in Kankakee County; one man in his 40s, one man in his 60s, one man and one woman in their 70s, two women and one man in their 80s, and one man in his 90s in Lake County; one man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, and one man in his 90s in McHenry County; and one man in his 50s and one woman in her 90s in Will County.

Coles, Madison, Peoria, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, and Winnebago counties also reported cases.