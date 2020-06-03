CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s official – Mayor Lori Lightfoot was allowing businesses to reopen Wednesday.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas took us inside a salon with new safety measures in place.

There are no more walk-ins at the One Stop Salon in Humboldt Park – you have to get buzzed in to enter now. That is one of the many temporary changes they have instituted.

“Eighty-seven percent of our clientele were walk-ins, so now we’re not doing any more walk-ins,” said owner Bibi Hernandez. “We’re only taking appointments.”

Hernandez said she was eager to reopen. Her customers were excited too.

“We’re completely booked back to back for the next two weeks,” she said.

Still, the salon will be operating at a reduced capacity to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said she put her plan in place “probably three weeks ago.”

The new plan also includes partitions between clients and staff, and fewer stations.

“We’re going to skip each station so we have the six feet distance,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said any client that comes in will have to have an appointment, have to wear a mask, and have to have their temperature checked. If it’s 99 or higher, they’ll have to reschedule for a few weeks down the road.

They will also have to fill out a consent form asking if they have had COVID-19 symptoms.

Hernandez said she knows there’s still a risk, but she said it is a risk she has to take.

“I decided to open because we need to make money – pretty much, I can’t depend on unemployment and keep it closed,” she said.