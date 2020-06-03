CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police pursued a carjacking suspect through Logan Square and Irving Park late Wednesday.
The pursuit started shortly before 9 p.m.
The driver led police through Logan Square, then onto the Kennedy Expressway, before exiting the *wrong way on the Montrose Avenue ramp.
The driver crashed around 9:55 p.m. at Irving Park Road and the Kennedy, then ran and carjacked another vehicle and took off.
The pursuit ended miles away at Pershing Road and Morgan Street. Police called an ambulance, likely for the suspect.