CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday issued a community alert seeking information about a suspect who hit a CPD lieutenant with a dirt bike on the West Side over the weekend.
Around 4:07 p.m. Sunday, someone was driving a Yamaha dirt bike recklessly west on Madison Street at Cicero Avenue and hit the lieutenant, injuring him, police said.
The driver of the dirt bike fled west on Madison Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.