Police Issue Alert In Search For Man Who Hit Lieutenant With Dirt BikePolice on Thursday issued a community alert seeking information about a suspect who hit a CPD lieutenant with a dirt bike on the West Side over the weekend.

Chicago Weather: A Few Popup Showers For The AfternoonA few pop up showers have developed along the lake breeze. These will be gone by 5-6 p.m. and will be very isolated.

Illinois Reports 929 New Coronavirus Cases, 116 DeathsThe Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 929 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 116 new deaths.

Chicago Women Dragged Out Of Car By CPD Demand Answers, Accountability"I was terrified. When those guns and everything were pointed at me. My child was burying his grandmother on Monday. He could have been burying his mother. This is something that needs to stop."