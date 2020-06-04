CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was killed in a crash involving a police vehicle chasing a suspect across the city.

Police began pursuing a 22-year-old man, driving a dark colored Jeep, in the Pullman neighborhood. The man was wanted for multiple crimes in the suburbs.

“Police pursued the vehicle to the area of Irving Park and Keystone where the vehicle was involved in a traffic crash, which resulted in no injuries,” Chicago police said in a written statement.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot to a nearby gas station in Streamwood where he carjacked a Nissan SUV. The offender fled in the Nissan eastbound on Irving Park Road.

According to Chicago police, while in pursuit of the suspect, the officer’s marked squad car with “emergency equipment activated” struck a black Ford Explorer driving north on Ashland. The 37-year-old woman driving the Ford was taken to Illinois Masonic where she was pronounced dead.

Police said after the initial impact of the crash, the officer’s vehicle spun out and struck a parked white Hummer traveling westbound on Irving Park that was stopped at a red light.

Two officers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The male driver of the Hummer and two female passengers were taken to Northwestern Hospital for observation.

According to police, the suspect continued to flee from officers before striking a pole. Police said after a short foot pursuit, the offender was placed into custody in the 800 block of West Pershing in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The suspect was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.