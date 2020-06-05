



Statement Regarding Investigation of Misconduct pic.twitter.com/uTtymFqXnh — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 5, 2020

— Two police officers involved in a violent confrontation with two women in a car at the Brickyard Mall have been stripped of their police powers, pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

A swarm of police officers drew their batons and beat down the windows as they pulled two women, Mia Wright and Tnika Tate, from their vehicle outside the Brickyard Mall.

It was all caught on camera.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, the incident happened Sunday, right in the height of looting amid unrest in Chicago. A family pulled into the parking lot at Brickyard, at 2600 N. Narragansett Ave., only to realize things were closed and out of control.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has launched an investigation. So, too, has the Cook County State’s Attorney.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown are asking people to not rush to judgment before the investigation is completed.

Terry on Thursday night talked to James Smith, the man who captured it all on video from inside his own car.

Smith, who began taking video before the takedown, insisted that the video is the reason there is an investigation.

The cellphone video and the actions of several Chicago Police officers is now at the core of an investigation.

“They dragged me out of the car by my hair,” said Mia Wright.

“They called her ‘f***ing savage,” said her cousin, Tnika Tate.

Developing