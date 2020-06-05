



— It won’t be tolerated.

That is Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response about an image of a Chicago Police officer caught making an obscene gesture to a group of protestors.

She wants him fired.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, there is no mistaking the gesture. The officer made it clear to protesters near Lincoln Park High School on Thursday, flipping both middle fingers as he was leaving the scene.

“In my view, that person needs to be immediately stripped of their police powers and they should start the process for firing him,” Lightfoot said Friday.

The mayor says, ultimately, it will be Police Supt. David Brown’s decision, adding they are actively trying to identify the officer. The photo of the gesture was reported by Block Club Chicago.

“They forfeited their right to be a Chicago police officer,” Lightfoot said.

In a statement today, a department spokesperson said: “CPD strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with dignity and respect. We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind and have opened an investigation into this incident.”

The incident is one of many involving police raising red flags over the past week. They all stem from both peaceful and tense protests over the death of George Floyd – and mass looting throughout the city. The mayor is quick to point out most Chicago police officers conducted themselves properly in often volatile situations.

And she says looters won’t be let off the hook.

“We’ve arrested a number of people and we’re working cooperatively with the state attorney to build cases against the people that we’ve arrested,” Lightfoot said. “They have to be held accountable.

