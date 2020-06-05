CHICAGO (CBS)– Protesters are expected to march throughout the city this weekend and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking for help from the organizers.
Lightfoot addressed the media on Friday morning, saying she expects the weekend protests to remain peaceful, unlike last weekend. The mayor is urging protest organizers to alert the city of march routes so city officials can block off roads and keep streets clear for participants.
“We are going to do everything we can to keep the protests safe,” She said. “We want people to come and express their passion, it’s helpful for the city to know the routes,” she said.
Lightfoot said district police officers have resources needed to protect neighborhoods and to ensure protests remain peaceful.
She said if protests remain peaceful, the city’s curfew could soon be lifted.
As she addressed the media, Lightfoot said also officers without masks at protests has been an issue.
She said the city has spent money on masks, PPE and cleaning supplies to ensure safety for officers and protesters. Ligthfoot said Supt. David Brown has issued a reminder to officers.