CHICAGO (CBS) — Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand company will donate $100 million over 10 years “to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. ”
The Chicago Bulls and NBA icon said in a statement, “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”
Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020
The money will fund the Jordan Wings Program, which provides educational and mentorship opportunties and scholarships for black youth who face “the obstacles of systemic racism.”
The massive donation comes in the aftermath of Geroge Floyd’s killing, as well as the recent killings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
In a statement on May 31, Jordan said, “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country.
“We have had enough.”
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/lWkZOf1Tmr
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 31, 2020