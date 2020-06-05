CHICAGO (CBS) — Some worshipers heading to church this weekend may have reservations — actual reserved spots to enter and have a spot to sit.
The Diocese of Joliet has approved at least to churches to reopen but with major stipulations in place. Only 100 parishioners may attend each service. Other stipulations include everything from making a reservation for a person or family to attend to using hand sanitizer, to a no touching policy during service.
It doesn’t appear Chicago churches are open just yet. That archdiocese has spelled out its own phase for reopening on its website.