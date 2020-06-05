CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Jewel-Osco and community partners to announce new support for small businesses in the city.
The Together Now fund, is an effort to rebuild local businesses in Chicago neighborhoods. The fund provides support to nonprofits and small businesses that have been damaged during looting incidents or impacted by the pandemic, Lightfoot said.
The city provided $10 million for the fund. Lightfoot said Jewel-Osco made a $1 million donation to the Together Now Fund and will allow customers to make donations during checkout at area stores.
Lightfoot said “Chicago businesses will be able to address the critical obstacles” through the fund as the city enters Phase 3.
Information is available on the Chicago Community Trust website.
City officials also announced an emergency alert program specifically for Chicago’s businesses.
Local business owners and managers can text “CHIBIZ” to 67283 or visit www.chicago.gov/chibizalerts to opt-in to receive targeted emergency alerts for the business community.
Businesses that opt-in will also be directed to submit a few business-specific details so that BACP and OEMC can send targeted alerts to specific areas of the city as needed.
Food and medicine resources are also available for Chicagoans. City officials addressed the food pantries and other organizations are helping those in need.