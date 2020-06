Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Jewel-Osco and community partners to announce new support for small businesses in the city.

The Together Now fund, is an effort to rebuild local businesses in Chicago neighborhoods. The fund provides support to nonprofits and small businesses that have been damaged during looting incidents or impacted by the pandemic, Lightfoot said.

The city provided $10 million for the fund. Lightfoot said Jewel-Osco made a $1 million donation to the Together Now Fund and will allow customers to make donations during checkout at area stores.

Lightfoot said “Chicago businesses will be able to address the critical obstacles” through the fund as the city enters Phase 3.

Information is available on the Chicago Community Trust website.