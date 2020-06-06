CHICAGO (CBS)– City officials are announcing road closures in and near downtown and Chicago protests continue.
According to the City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management, Lake Shore Drive is closed in both directions from Fullerton to 31st Street.
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 6, 2020
Bridge closures are also continuing in the city. The bridge closures in The Loop include Michigan, Wabash, State, Franklin, Monroe, Adams, Jackson, Madison, Randolph, Van Buren and Kinzie.
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 6, 2020
Lane closures will also take effect Saturday as the city prepares for continued protests after the death of George Floyd. The list, according to Illinois State Police includes:
- I-290 E/B at I-90/94
- I-94 N/B to I-290 E/B
- I-55 N/B to Lake Shore Drive N/B
- Lake Shore Drive N/B and King Drive
- I-94 N/B ChinaTown Feeder Locals and Express
I-90/94 from Fullerton to 18th Street:
- 18th Street
- Roosevelt Road
- Taylor Street
- Polk Street
- Van Buren Street
- Jackson Boulevard
- Adams Street
- Monroe Street
- Madison Street
- Washington Boulevard
- Randolph Street
- Lake Street
- Ohio Street
- Ogden Street
- Milwaukee Street
- Augusta Boulevard
- Division Street
- North Avenue
- Ashland Avenue
- Armitage Avenue
- Damen Avenue
- Fullerton Avenue
This is a developing story.