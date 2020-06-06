Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Company Commits $100 Million To Improve Black LivesMichael Jordan and his Jordan Brand company will donate $100 million over 10 years " to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. "

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.

Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart SeasonThe NBA will restart with the top 22 teams playing a shortened regular season to determine seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff.

DePaul Men's Basketball Coach Dave Leitao Emphasizes Leadership In Moving Forward On Issues Of Racial InjusticeDePaul University men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao is trying to help his players through a difficult time.

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On Challenge Cup: 'It's Extremely Exciting'The National Women's Soccer League Players Association vice president discussed the league's plans for return with the Challenge Cup.

'Marijuana Is Not Why I Left The League': Larry Sanders On NBA Career, Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis AntetokounmpoThe former NBA center discusses his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, the league's marijuana policy and becoming an entrepreneur after basketball.