CHICAGO (CBS)– City officials expect hundreds if not thousands to gather peacefully this weekend, beginning Saturday. In addition to opening up Grant and Union parks, portions of Lake Shore Drive will also be shut down to deal with the crowds.
Here are the latest developments:
10:30 a.m.
Two protests in Union Park are underway in response to the death of George Floyd. One of the protests is being organized by Refuse Fascism Chicago.
Protest at Union Park starts at 10:30 am. Refuse Fascism Chicago is organizing the protest. Group is demanding no more police murder of black people, no fascist police state, no fascist military war on people, and POTUS and VP out of office. @cbschicago
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) June 6, 2020
Grant Park and Union Park will be designated spots for demonstrators to gather this weekend, as part of a plan announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
9 a.m.
Illinois State Police announced road closures in and near downtown as traffic continues to be closed off due to downtown protests.
Heads Up #Chicago #ILTraffic #ChicagoTraffic #TrafficAlert #DanRyan #Kennedy #Eisenhower #LakeshoreDrive #LSD #Cook https://t.co/piwjdnIoI7
— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) June 6, 2020
Lake Shore Drive is closed in both directions from Fullerton to 31st Street.
This is a developing story.