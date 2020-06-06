CHICAGO (CBS) — The pandemic put many people’s wedding plans on hold, but there has been a long-awaited happy ending for one deserving couple and for a good reason.

“Ken and I have been waiting to start our ‘some day’ for so long,” said Christal Halter.

Halter and her fiance Kenny Rodriguez have had two canceled wedding dates due to the pandemic, but Friday morning the couple finally tied the knot.

“I just feel ready,” Halter said.

It was all thanks to 10 Chicago vendors who donated their time and talents to create a micro wedding for the couple.

The bride and groom were one of 120 couples that entered Luxe Style Shoot’s wedding raffle.

“We can’t say thank you enough to everybody — all these vendors that came together in seven days time,” Rodriguez said.

Yes, the wedding came together in just seven days.

“It’s a wowing, breathtaking experience,” Halter said.

And they are certainly deserving. The bride is a nurse caring for COVID-19 patients.

“She does everything she can for the people she works with. She treats them like family,” Rodriguez said.

The couple said “I do” on the steps of Stan Mansion in Logan Square with eight of their family and friends watching.