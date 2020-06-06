CHICAGO (CBS)– Two children are missing and were last seen with two adults in West Pullman, according to Chicago police.
Nevah Woods, 9, and Zion Woods, 8, were last seen in a blue 2005 Mazda with adults Tiara Ward and Briana Horne as well as another small child.
The Illinois license on the Mazda is BH78779.
Zion was last seen wearing a gray pajama shirt, red Spider Man pajama pants and red and navy blue shoes. Nevaeh was wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink and purple New Balance shoes.
Anyone with inforation is asked to call 9-1-1 or officials at 312-747-8274.