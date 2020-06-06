CHICAGO (CBS) — In The Loop Chicago police stood guard Saturday. Their presence was visible not just along Wacker but all around downtown.

The crowds were peaceful, but unlike last week, CPD maintained order and followed the protesters as they moved throughout The Loop. Officers on bicycles saturated the groups while tactical units were prepared in white vans, ready to jump out at a moment’s notice.

“We’re out here showing our support, trying to make a change, trying to do whatever we can to make change,” said demonstrator Alex Telling.

The death of George Floyd, racial inequalities and police brutality were some of the issues that brought people out.

A peaceful crowd covered a lot of ground from the West Side at Union Park to the Near North Side. Along for the walk were Nigeria Payne and her 11-year-old son Josiah.

“I was scared at first when I saw the looting on TV, but when I saw they were trying to stop it I thought there could be changes not only in Chicago but the entire USA,” Josiah said.

Nigeria was determined to show Josiah his voice matters despite the fear he developed by watching the looting in downtown last weekend.

“I just told him, ‘Look, whenever there’s anything you don’t agree with here’s what you can do: You can fight. You can stand up and rally with other people with like minds who understand the fight and cause,'” she said.

It’s a cause many hope will grab the nation’s attention.

“Everyone says 2020 can’t get any worse, but maybe this isn’t the worst. And maybe it’s what we need to actually come together and make real change to this country,” said demonstrator Matthew Schneider.

With police making it clear they refused to see a repeat there were no apparent problems in the crowds.