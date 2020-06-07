



— The Chicago City Clerk’s office announced it will be reopening its City Hall location with limited operations on Monday.

The office will also phase in employees, starting with limited frontline staff. It has also implemented operational changes for safety purposes.

“The health and safety of our team members and residents is our top priority,” city Clerk Anna Valencia said in a news release. “Our office has taken the necessary steps under the guidelines of both state and city requirements to increase safety measures allowing residents to obtain essential city services as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The new safety measures include a requirement that both residents and staff wear masks or face coverings and practice social distancing of at least six feet whenever in the City Hall office.

All residents coming to the office must use the designated entrance on LaSalle Street. Everyone, staff and customers alike, must also undergo a temperature check when walking into City Hall.

The City Hall Clerk’s office location lobby has also been reconfigured to ensure people can receive city services, with updated directional signage and social distancing reminders.

Meanwhile, late fees for certain city stickers have been waived until July 15, for those whose stickers were purchased or up for renewal between January and June of this year.

The Office of the City Clerk has also set up a 24/7 online store.

The customer service phone line and the Clerk’s office’s Archer Avenue and Gale Street locations are still closed.

For the latest, go to the Clerk’s office website.