CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brought clouds to start the day, and some storms tracking out of southwestern Wisconsin could hit northeast Illinois early in the morning. They won’t be around for long, and conditions will improve quickly with temperatures climbing to levels similar to Saturday. It will remain cooler near the lake and warmer inland.
On Monday, temperatures climb to the 90s. It will remain dry through the day.
By Tuesday afternoon what’s left of tropical storm Cristobal will begin to arrive. This can bring heavy rains and strong winds into the Chicago area late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Forecast:
Sunday: Clouds with an early morning shower. Mostly Sunny. ORD 79, cooler lakefront, warmer inland
Sunday night: Clear and mid 60s
Monday Sunny and hot. High 91