CHICAGO (CBS) — After our about-average weekend temperatures, we will heat things up early next week. Highs could top 90 on Monday and then near 90 on Tuesday.
The best chance of rain is Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. The remnants of tropical storm Cristobal will sweep north from the Gulf of Mexico to the Midwest.
The early outlook is we will miss the heaviest rain but still there is potential for a few heavier downpours. Gusty winds will arrive with the rain too.
Sunday night: Mainly clear and mild with a low in the middle 60s.
Monday: Sunny start to the week with highs near 90 or just about on Monday.