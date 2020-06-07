MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday resumed his visits to Day of Action events in the Chicago suburbs.
On Sunday at noon, he was in west suburban Maywood. He said before there can be justice, at least three things have to happen.
“There is no justice without police accountability. There is no justice without criminal justice reform,” Pritzker said. “And this is the big one – there is no justice without reversing the disinvestment, and instead, making significant investments in our black communities.”
The governor joined several west suburban mayors and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who reminded the crowd to complete their 2020 Census forms.
Many families were also on hand.
The event Sunday took place at Fred Hampton Park, named for the late Black Panthers leader who grew up in Maywood. He was killed in a Chicago Police raid in 1969.