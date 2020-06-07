CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people also turned out Sunday for a march in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

CBS 2 Photojournalist Scott Wilson followed marchers on their journey for justice.

The community at the southwest corner of the city is home to many Chicago Police officers.

The event was called the “I Have a Black Son” march, and organizers hoped to shatter racist stereotypes. Many brought their young sons with them.

“All of their lives matter, and that’s why we’re here today. We want to bring attention to the fact that we are tired – sick and tired – of burying our sons,” march organizer Early Walker told the crowd.

Walker added, “I want you to see the injustice, the fear, the anger that our people have dealt with for years.”

“It’s concerning when you know that something as simple as a traffic stop could evolve into something really huge,” said protester Cynthia Ellis.

“We’re done with this, you know, we want to make sure we can send our black kids, our sons, our daughters out and not have to worry about them being mistreated by the police,” said protester Roland Brown.

Of his own young son, Walker said, “He doesn’t know fear, anger, hatred, anything, and you know if we don’t step up and do the type of things we’re doing today, you know, there will continue to be injustice.”