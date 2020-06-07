CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday brought another round of peaceful protests in the city and suburbs.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, one of the protests began late in the afternoon in Lincoln Square.

The protesters at Lincoln and Sunnyside avenues held Black Lives Matter signs, while a caravan went by honking horns.

The event was peaceful, but powerful.

Another demonstration was held by faith leaders on the city’s West Side. They marched for justice in the name of George Floyd, and what they said are other racial injustice in the community.

The walk ended at the Austin (15th) District police station, where prayer and song rang out.

At the University of Chicago, there was another rally in Floyd’s name. It was aimed at the University of Chicago police.

It was originally canceled, but about 50 people showed up. The protest was organized by the group Reparations for UChicago and demanded the disbanding of the police department.

In the western suburbs, about 1,000 people came out in Downers Grove. Organizers called it a march for justice and peace.

The group walked down Main Street in Downers Grove. It was a much bigger turnout than expected.

“I just want to make sure that this isn’t a trend; that even after this protest is over, that people still remember that we need to talk about these things, that black lives matter, and that we need to fix police reform, and without us changing the system, nothing’s going to happen,” said protest organizer Kessie Olekanma. “I mean, people have been fighting for this for years. We’re still fighting in 2020.”

Chicago Police on Sunday said there had been no reports of looting or arrests related to the protest on Sunday.