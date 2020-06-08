MONEE, Ill. (CBS) — One man was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed in Monee on Monday.
The Will County Sheriff’s office said the single-engine plane took off before 10 a.m. with one man on board from Bult Field, at 28261 S. Kedzie Ave. in Monee.
A witness said the plane sounded like it was having engine trouble, and the pilot tried to land it, but lost control and the plane ended up crashing in a nearby cornfield.
The man in the plane died on impact, the Sheriff’s office said. No one else was injured.
The plane was registered to a Crete resident whose name has not been released. The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating Monday afternoon.